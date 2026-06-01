India's manufacturing hits 3 month high as May PMI 55.0
India's manufacturing sector just hit its fastest growth in three months, with May's PMI climbing to 55.0, thanks to strong demand and a wave of new orders.
But rising costs and fading business optimism are making things a bit tricky for manufacturers.
Indian manufacturers see new orders surge
New orders surged, while consumer goods slowed down.
civil engineering projects and competitive pricing helped boost activity, but export orders were still expanding solidly.
Even with higher energy and transport costs, companies kept buying more materials and hiring staff.
Indian manufacturers hopeful as confidence dips
Manufacturers are still hopeful about the future, even though confidence has dipped to its lowest since February.
The steady PMI above 50 shows the sector's staying power, but slower exports and less upbeat outlook could be hurdles for growth going forward.