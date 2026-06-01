India's manufacturing hits 3 month high as May PMI 55.0

New orders surged, while consumer goods slowed down. civil engineering projects and competitive pricing helped boost activity, but export orders were still expanding solidly. Even with higher energy and transport costs, companies kept buying more materials and hiring staff.

Indian manufacturers hopeful as confidence dips

Manufacturers are still hopeful about the future, even though confidence has dipped to its lowest since February.

The steady PMI above 50 shows the sector's staying power, but slower exports and less upbeat outlook could be hurdles for growth going forward.