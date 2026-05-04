India's manufacturing PMI edges up to 54.7 in April 2026
Business
India's manufacturing scene got a small boost in April 2026, with the PMI ticking up to 54.7 from March's 53.9, still safely above the "growth" line, but not exactly breaking records.
Rising costs and weaker demand (thanks in part to Middle East tensions) kept things from taking off.
Indian manufacturers face fuel price hikes
More new orders and production helped move things up, but manufacturers are feeling the pinch from pricier raw materials—especially fuel—which led to the fastest price hikes in half a year.
On the brighter side, export orders grew at their quickest pace in seven months, and companies started hiring more, showing some optimism even with challenges around.