India's March soybean meal exports fall 63% to 60,000 tons

India's domestic use hits 600,000 tons

Even with exports way down, Indian demand for soybean meal actually grew—domestic use jumped from 500,000 tons last year to 600,000 tons this March.

According to SOPA's D N Pathak, Indian soybean meal costs more than what's available from the US or Brazil, but domestic demand remained strong.

The animal feed industry is supporting this steady demand, showing how resilient the Indian market can be even when global trade gets rocky.