India's merchandise exports jump 23.04% to $44.40 billion in September

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that electronics, petroleum products, and farm goods led the charge.

Including services, total exports reached nearly $81 billion for the month, a solid boost for India's economy.

To keep this momentum going despite global uncertainties, India is pursuing trade agreements with key partners, including a New Zealand deal set to take effect next week and a Britain pact already in force, and working on better access to US markets.

The goal: make Indian exports stronger and more resilient worldwide.