India's merchandise exports jump 23.04% to $44.40 billion in September
India's merchandise exports had a big moment in September 2026, jumping 23.04% to $44.40 billion compared with a year earlier.
This helped shrink the trade deficit, even though imports also rose.
Merchandise exports to the US rose 11.1% during April-September 2026, giving an extra push to the numbers.
India's total exports nearly $81B
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal pointed out that electronics, petroleum products, and farm goods led the charge.
Including services, total exports reached nearly $81 billion for the month, a solid boost for India's economy.
To keep this momentum going despite global uncertainties, India is pursuing trade agreements with key partners, including a New Zealand deal set to take effect next week and a Britain pact already in force, and working on better access to US markets.
The goal: make Indian exports stronger and more resilient worldwide.