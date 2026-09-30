India's Mines Ministry to auction 2 Andaman Sea seabed blocks
Business
India's Ministry of Mines is set to auction two offshore mineral blocks in the Andaman Sea on October 1, 2026.
The goal? To encourage systematic seabed exploration and attract investment with updated rules that make it easier for companies to join in.
Cobalt nickel copper to be auctioned
Minerals like cobalt, nickel, and copper (essential for electric vehicles and green tech) are up for grabs.
After a previous auction was offered in November 2024 but was canceled in December 2025 due to low interest, the government has relaxed bidding rules and found new sites near Great Nicobar.
This move is part of a bigger push to boost India's mineral resources and bring in advanced technology for exploring the ocean floor.