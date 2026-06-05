India's Ministry of Coal launches ₹37,500cr gasification scheme, applications open

Scheme offers 20% funding, ₹5,000cr cap

The scheme offers up to 20% funding for plant and machinery costs, maxing out at ₹5,000 crore per project.

Companies can claim up to ₹12,000 crore total if they run multiple projects.

To qualify, your facility needs to produce at least 500,000 tons of clean syngas each year and have enough financial muscle (net worth more than 20% of the project cost).

Support comes in four installments as you hit key milestones, but developers handle their own fuel supply and product sales.