India's Ministry of Coal launches ₹37,500cr gasification scheme, applications open
India's Ministry of Coal just kicked off a big new push to turn coal and lignite into cleaner fuel.
Their goal? Gasify 100 million tons of coal by 2030, with a whopping ₹37,500 crore set aside to make it happen.
If you're into energy and innovation, applications for financial incentives are open now.
Scheme offers 20% funding, ₹5,000cr cap
The scheme offers up to 20% funding for plant and machinery costs, maxing out at ₹5,000 crore per project.
Companies can claim up to ₹12,000 crore total if they run multiple projects.
To qualify, your facility needs to produce at least 500,000 tons of clean syngas each year and have enough financial muscle (net worth more than 20% of the project cost).
Support comes in four installments as you hit key milestones, but developers handle their own fuel supply and product sales.
Mainstreaming syngas, methanol, hydrogen in India
This initiative is all about making syngas and products like methanol or hydrogen more mainstream in India, helping shift toward cleaner fuels while giving industry a boost.