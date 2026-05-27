India's new gold loans rise 115% to ₹7.6L cr Q4FY26

Average gold loan ₹1.7L, NBFCs 40%

The average gold loan amount jumped from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.7 lakh in just two years, outpacing even home loans in growth rate.

NBFCs now handle a bigger chunk of these loans (up to 40%), while public banks' share slipped a bit.

Private banks are focusing on larger gold loans and have gotten better at keeping defaults low, thanks to easier onboarding and simplified underwriting that expand formal access to new-to-credit borrowers.