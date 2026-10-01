India's Nifty50 posts 8th straight loss, longest in 25 years
Business
Nifty50, India's main stock index, has been on a rough ride, dropping for eight straight weeks, the longest losing streak in 25 years.
Since its January 2026 high of 26,373, it's down 15%, with this week alone seeing another sharp fall.
The main reasons? Big foreign investors are pulling out money, US interest rates are high, and global tensions aren't helping.
Nifty 500 81% below recent averages
Even though things look tough for Nifty50, it's actually holding up better than some other big markets.
Right now, around 81% of Nifty 500 stocks are trading below their recent averages, a sign that most companies are feeling the pinch.