India's office leasing market to be 80-85% green by 2026
India's offices are going green in a big way: by 2026, eco-friendly workspaces could make up 80-85% of total office leasing across the country's top seven cities.
Companies are clearly taking sustainability and energy efficiency more seriously, with green buildings expected to lease up to 65 million square feet in 2026 (up from a 76% share in 2025).
Certifications driving India's green office shift
Certifications like LEED, IGBC, and GRIHA are shaping this shift toward greener offices.
Most new office supply will be sustainable, adding about 45 to 50 million square feet in just one year.
Bengaluru stands out with the most green office space (59 million square feet), while Delhi NCR has the highest demand.
Tech firms are driving much of this change, but banking and engineering companies aren't far behind.