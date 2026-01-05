India's office spaces just had their biggest year ever

India's office market broke records in 2025, with companies snapping up 61.4 million square feet across the top eight cities—a 25% jump from last year. Bengaluru and Delhi-NCR led the way, together making up nearly half of all new office space taken.

Who's driving the boom? Tech hubs like Bengaluru (14.4 MSF) and Delhi-NCR (10.9 MSF) were at the front, but Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Chennai also saw strong demand.

Flexible workspaces made up about one-fifth of leases—so coworking is still a big deal—and tech plus Global Capability Centers (GCCs) drove most of the action.

More offices, higher rents With supply hitting 53 million square feet and vacancy rates dropping significantly, falling by 210 basis points year-on-year, demand is clearly outpacing supply in many places.

Rents climbed by as much as 14% in hot spots like Hyderabad and Mumbai.