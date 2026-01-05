Next Article
Wedgwood's Barlaston factory is back in action after 90 days off
Business
Seventy workers at the iconic Barlaston factory in Staffordshire are finally back at work after a 90-day shutdown caused by low demand and too much stock.
Even though production stopped, everyone kept getting paid, with support from their union and local MPs during the shutdown.
Why does this matter?
Barlaston isn't just any factory—it's where Wedgwood's famous fine bone china and unique Jasperware are made, keeping a tradition alive since 1759.
The restart is a big relief for staff and means tours at the World of Wedgwood visitor center are open again.
Despite tough times for British ceramics (with rising energy costs shutting down other factories), Barlaston remains key to Wedgwood's heritage and future.