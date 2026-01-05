Wedgwood's Barlaston factory is back in action after 90 days off

Why does this matter?

Barlaston isn't just any factory—it's where Wedgwood's famous fine bone china and unique Jasperware are made, keeping a tradition alive since 1759.

The restart is a big relief for staff and means tours at the World of Wedgwood visitor center are open again.

Despite tough times for British ceramics (with rising energy costs shutting down other factories), Barlaston remains key to Wedgwood's heritage and future.