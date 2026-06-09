India's official broadcaster Zee Entertainment upgrades Zee5 for FIFA 2026
Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) is stepping up its game for the FIFA World Cup 2026 by upgrading Zee5 with smarter tech and real-time anti-piracy tools.
As India's official broadcaster, ZEEL wants to make sure fans can stream all the matches smoothly from June 11 to July 19, when the tournament takes over the US Canada, and Mexico.
Zee5 backup systems, Delhi HC takedowns
Zee5 now supports millions of users at once, thanks to new backup systems that keep things running even when traffic spikes.
Plus, a fresh Delhi High Court order lets ZEEL block illegal streams on the spot.
These upgrades also roll out to platforms like Unite8 Sports, so fans can just focus on watching football without interruptions.
As one ZEEL spokesperson put it, these moves are all about "'Z' has implemented all the imperative measures to build a future-ready system that prioritizes stability and speed to deliver a superior viewer experience to millions of fans," for everyone tuning in.