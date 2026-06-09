India's official broadcaster Zee Entertainment upgrades Zee5 for FIFA 2026

Zee5 backup systems, Delhi HC takedowns

Zee5 now supports millions of users at once, thanks to new backup systems that keep things running even when traffic spikes.

Plus, a fresh Delhi High Court order lets ZEEL block illegal streams on the spot.

These upgrades also roll out to platforms like Unite8 Sports, so fans can just focus on watching football without interruptions.

As one ZEEL spokesperson put it, these moves are all about "'Z' has implemented all the imperative measures to build a future-ready system that prioritizes stability and speed to deliver a superior viewer experience to millions of fans," for everyone tuning in.