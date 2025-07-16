India's pharma & healthcare sector sees $1.30bn transactions in Q2

India's pharma and healthcare industry pulled in $1.3 billion across 57 deals in the quarter ending June, even though both deal numbers and total value dropped from last quarter. The sector is still a major player in the market, showing steady investor confidence.

Pharma, biotech grab spotlight this quarter Pharma and biotech grabbed the spotlight, thanks to Biocon's massive $523 million fundraise—almost 40% of the quarter's total value.

Private equity was active too, with General Catalyst backing PB Healthcare for $218 million and Advent International investing $175 million in Felix Pharma.

Hospitals focused on regional expansion Hospitals kept busy consolidating and expanding regionally, while HealthTech, Diagnostics, and Wellness made up nearly half of all deals—proof that investors are still keen on digital health and preventive care.