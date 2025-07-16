India's pharma & healthcare sector sees $1.30bn transactions in Q2
India's pharma and healthcare industry pulled in $1.3 billion across 57 deals in the quarter ending June, even though both deal numbers and total value dropped from last quarter.
The sector is still a major player in the market, showing steady investor confidence.
Pharma, biotech grab spotlight this quarter
Pharma and biotech grabbed the spotlight, thanks to Biocon's massive $523 million fundraise—almost 40% of the quarter's total value.
Private equity was active too, with General Catalyst backing PB Healthcare for $218 million and Advent International investing $175 million in Felix Pharma.
Hospitals focused on regional expansion
Hospitals kept busy consolidating and expanding regionally, while HealthTech, Diagnostics, and Wellness made up nearly half of all deals—proof that investors are still keen on digital health and preventive care.
M&As stayed steady; no IPOs this quarter
Mergers & acquisitions stayed steady at 23 deals but were much smaller overall.
Most activity happened within India (87% by volume).
And with no IPOs this quarter after three last time, companies leaned on private funding.