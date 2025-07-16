Monika Alcobev's IPO achieves success on opening day

How the numbers pan out

Most of the buzz came from non-institutional investors, who snapped up over four times their quota; big institutional buyers also joined in, though retail investors seemed less interested at just 27% subscription.

Even with all that demand, shares were trading flat at ₹286 in the gray market—so don't expect a huge listing pop.

The funds raised will help Monika Alcobev cover working capital needs and pay down debt as it continues distributing major international alcohol brands across India.