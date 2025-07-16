Centre surpasses airport infrastructure investment goal
India invested over ₹96,800 crore in airports between 2019 and 2025, exceeding its own target by 105%.
Even with the pandemic slowing things down, the country pushed ahead to upgrade and expand airport infrastructure nationwide.
Private firms and PPPs contributed most of the investment
Most of the money—about ₹68,000 crore—came from private companies and public-private partnerships, showing strong industry confidence.
The Airports Authority of India also chipped in nearly a third.
The final year saw record spending, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize travel.
Investment will make flying easier around India
All this investment means new terminals, longer runways, and tech upgrades at about 150 airports so far.
With more flights connecting smaller cities and bigger airports set to handle over 400 million passengers by 2027, flying around India is only going to get easier.