Centre surpasses airport infrastructure investment goal

Most of the money—about ₹68,000 crore—came from private companies and public-private partnerships, showing strong industry confidence. The Airports Authority of India also chipped in nearly a third. The final year saw record spending, highlighting ongoing efforts to modernize travel.

Investment will make flying easier around India

All this investment means new terminals, longer runways, and tech upgrades at about 150 airports so far.

With more flights connecting smaller cities and bigger airports set to handle over 400 million passengers by 2027, flying around India is only going to get easier.