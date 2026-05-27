India's PMS AUM ₹42.2L/cr in April 2026 after ₹25,088cr inflows
Business
India's Portfolio Management Services (PMS) industry just hit a new high, with assets under management jumping past ₹42.2 lakh crore in April 2026.
This growth was powered by net inflows of ₹25,088 crore, quite the turnaround from March 2026's outflow, even though the total number of client accounts actually showed a 1.7% marginal adjustment.
PMS equities and unlisted debt surge
Most of this momentum came from equities and private investments: listed equity portfolios rose by 13.6%, unlisted equity shot up nearly 39%, and unlisted debt soared by over 150%.
Domestic investors led the charge, making up over 90% of accounts and assets, with big contributions from PF and EPFO funds.