India's power companies finally turn a profit after a decade

Discoms got better at stopping electricity theft and cutting waste: their technical and commercial losses dropped from 22.6% to 15%. They also closed the gap between what it costs to supply power and what they actually earn—down from ₹0.78 per unit to just ₹0.06.

Money matters: faster payments, fewer dues

New payment rules helped slash overdue bills by 96%, shrinking outstanding dues from ₹1.39 lakh crore in 2022 to just under ₹5,000 crore now.

Plus, discoms are paying their bills much faster—cutting payment cycles from nearly six months down to about three and a half.

