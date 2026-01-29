India's power companies finally turn a profit after a decade
India's power distribution companies (discoms) are in the black, posting a ₹2,701 crore profit for FY 2024-25.
They previously recorded a loss of ₹67,962 crore in 2014-15—so this turnaround is kind of a big deal.
Credit goes to new reforms and smarter ways of running things.
What changed behind the scenes?
Discoms got better at stopping electricity theft and cutting waste: their technical and commercial losses dropped from 22.6% to 15%.
They also closed the gap between what it costs to supply power and what they actually earn—down from ₹0.78 per unit to just ₹0.06.
Money matters: faster payments, fewer dues
New payment rules helped slash overdue bills by 96%, shrinking outstanding dues from ₹1.39 lakh crore in 2022 to just under ₹5,000 crore now.
Plus, discoms are paying their bills much faster—cutting payment cycles from nearly six months down to about three and a half.
This version keeps things concise and clear for younger readers while connecting each point smoothly and maintaining an engaging tone.