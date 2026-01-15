India's power sector wants $450 billion by 2032

Why should you care?

This investment means way more solar panels and batteries—energy storage is a major investment area (estimated at $35.21 billion), with battery energy storage schemes in development (13.22 GWh under implementation; a 30 GWh VGF scheme approved) and pumped storage projects totaling about 11,870 MW under construction.

India's non-fossil fuel capacity was 52% of installed capacity as of November 2025 (about 265 GW, given total installed capacity >510 GW).

Plus, new transmission lines and significant renewable additions signal that India's move toward cleaner energy is picking up serious speed.