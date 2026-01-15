India's power sector wants $450 billion by 2032
India is gearing up for a clean energy leap and has an estimated investment potential of $450 billion by 2032.
The goal? Significant expansion of renewable power, with huge upgrades in generation, storage, and the wires that deliver electricity across the country.
Why should you care?
This investment means way more solar panels and batteries—energy storage is a major investment area (estimated at $35.21 billion), with battery energy storage schemes in development (13.22 GWh under implementation; a 30 GWh VGF scheme approved) and pumped storage projects totaling about 11,870 MW under construction.
India's non-fossil fuel capacity was 52% of installed capacity as of November 2025 (about 265 GW, given total installed capacity >510 GW).
Plus, new transmission lines and significant renewable additions signal that India's move toward cleaner energy is picking up serious speed.