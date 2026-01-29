India's private consumption hits record high: Economic survey 2026
India's spending habits reached their highest level since FY12—private consumption now makes up 61.5% of the country's GDP in FY26, the highest since FY12.
The Economic Survey 2026 credits this jump to low inflation and steady jobs, and points to strong domestic demand as the main engine driving growth, especially with the Union Budget coming up soon.
Why does this matter?
Private spending (PFCE) grew by 7.5% in early FY26, helping India's economy grow faster.
Despite global hurdles like US tariffs, investments and manufacturing picked up steam.
The survey highlights expectations of continued robust growth, with new trade deals (think UK, New Zealand, Oman) set to help India handle global risks better—something investors and job-seekers will want to watch closely.