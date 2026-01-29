India's private consumption hits record high: Economic survey 2026 Business Jan 29, 2026

India's spending habits reached their highest level since FY12—private consumption now makes up 61.5% of the country's GDP in FY26, the highest since FY12.

The Economic Survey 2026 credits this jump to low inflation and steady jobs, and points to strong domestic demand as the main engine driving growth, especially with the Union Budget coming up soon.