India's private equity and VC raise record $29.5B this year
After raising a record $29.5 billion in just 10 months this year, India's private equity and venture capital scene is buzzing again.
Firms like 12Flags, Mettle Capital, and Sauce VC are rolling out new funds to tap into emerging opportunities as the market shifts globally.
Firms set funds amid investor scrutiny
Mettle Capital (founded by former Peak XV executives) is eyeing a $300 million to $350 million fund;
Beams Fintech wants $150 million to $200 million; 12Flags is going for $100 million to $120 million;
Sauce VC is targeting ₹500 crore; and Redesign Health plans to raise $50 million for health tech, but with investors now demanding better returns, firms face tougher criteria and longer waits to close their funds.