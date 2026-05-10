India's private investment up 67% to ₹7.7L/cr in H1 FY26

India's services sector adds ₹3.1L/cr

The services sector chipped in with ₹3.1 lakh crore, thanks to trading, communications, and IT/ITeS firms.

According to CII, this boost comes from higher capacity use (now at 75.6%) and a solid jump in order books.

To keep the momentum going and tackle global challenges, CII suggested steps like energy targets and quicker payments for MSMEs, moves they say could help steady India's economy during uncertain times.