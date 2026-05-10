India's private investment up 67% to ₹7.7L/cr in H1 FY26
Business
Big news for India's economy: private companies ramped up their investments by 67% in the first half of FY26, reaching ₹7.7 lakh crore, way up from ₹4.6 lakh crore a year earlier (H1 FY25 — Apr-Sep 2024).
Manufacturing led the charge, especially metals, automobiles, and chemicals.
India's services sector adds ₹3.1L/cr
The services sector chipped in with ₹3.1 lakh crore, thanks to trading, communications, and IT/ITeS firms.
According to CII, this boost comes from higher capacity use (now at 75.6%) and a solid jump in order books.
To keep the momentum going and tackle global challenges, CII suggested steps like energy targets and quicker payments for MSMEs, moves they say could help steady India's economy during uncertain times.