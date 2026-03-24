India's private sector slows down: PMI drops to 56.5

Both manufacturing and services took a hit: manufacturing output rose at its slowest pace since August 2021 as domestic demand softened and West Asia tensions weighed on production. Services also lost momentum, partly because travel got disrupted by ongoing conflicts.

Input costs rising at their fastest pace in nearly 4 years

Even with a record surge in export orders, overall new orders rose at their slowest pace in more than three years, while input costs are rising at their fastest pace in nearly four years.

The conflict involving Israel, the US and Iran is making energy pricier and shipping trickier for Indian businesses.

If these tensions drag on, experts say the rupee could weaken further against the dollar, something to watch if you're following global trends or thinking about studying or working abroad.