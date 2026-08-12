India's public sector banks cut write-offs nearly 40% recoveries up

The recovery-to-write-off ratio jumped from 21.4% to 60.8%, meaning banks are clawing back way more of what was lost.

There's also been a big shift: most write-offs used to be for large industries (90% in 2022-23), but now individuals, MSMEs, and farmers make up the majority.

SBI led the pack by cutting its own annual write-offs by over ₹6,000 crore since 2022-23.

As Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary put it: writing off a loan doesn't let borrowers off the hook. Banks are still working hard to get that money back.