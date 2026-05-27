India's retail credit rises 19% to ₹137L/cr on gold loans
Business
India's retail credit scene just got a big boost: total lending shot up 19% this year, hitting ₹137 lakh crore.
The main push came from secured loans: gold loans soared by 47%, and home loans grew 12%.
New loan activity was strong too, with ₹75 lakh crore in fresh borrowing across everything from personal to two-wheeler loans.
Delinquencies eased to around 3%
Not only did more people borrow, but they're also paying back better: delinquency rates eased to around 3%, thanks to stricter checks and smarter risk management.
Digital upgrades helped lenders keep things smooth and safe, setting the stage for even more growth as digital innovation supports credit growth.