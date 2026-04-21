India's seafood exports grow 11.2% to $8.28 billion in 2025-26

India's frozen shrimp earns $5.51 billion

Frozen shrimp is still India's star export, bringing in $5.51 billion (that's more than two-thirds of total earnings). Other products like frozen fish and squid also did well.

Most of this seafood moves out through major ports like Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, which together handle nearly two-thirds of all export value.