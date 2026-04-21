India's seafood exports grow 11.2% to $8.28 billion in 2025-26
Business
India's seafood exports just hit $8.28 billion for 2025-26, up 11.2% from the previous fiscal year, 2024-25.
The big boost came from rising demand in China, the EU, and Southeast Asia, even though sales to the US actually dropped by over 14%.
So despite some bumps, overall numbers are looking strong.
India's frozen shrimp earns $5.51 billion
Frozen shrimp is still India's star export, bringing in $5.51 billion (that's more than two-thirds of total earnings). Other products like frozen fish and squid also did well.
Most of this seafood moves out through major ports like Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai, which together handle nearly two-thirds of all export value.