India's SEBI issues draft tightening rules on companies' fundraising spending

SEBI draft lowers threshold to 50Cr

Under the new plan, credit rating agencies will have to keep a closer eye on where the money goes and report directly to stock exchanges if something looks off.

Companies that don't cooperate could get fined ₹50,000 each time.

Plus, stricter monitoring is proposed to apply to smaller deals, anything over ₹50 crore instead of ₹100 crore, including IPOs, rights issues, preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements.

Inspired by UK regulations, SEBI hopes these changes will make investors feel safer about putting their money into markets that have been pretty quiet lately.