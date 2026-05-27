India's SEBI issues draft tightening rules on companies' fundraising spending
SEBI, India's market watchdog, is planning to tighten the rules on how companies spend money raised from the public (think IPOs and other big fundraisers).
With global uncertainty slowing down fundraising (thanks in part to Middle East tensions), SEBI says it's time for more transparency and accountability.
The draft rules are out, and SEBI is asking for industry feedback before making anything official.
SEBI draft lowers threshold to 50Cr
Under the new plan, credit rating agencies will have to keep a closer eye on where the money goes and report directly to stock exchanges if something looks off.
Companies that don't cooperate could get fined ₹50,000 each time.
Plus, stricter monitoring is proposed to apply to smaller deals, anything over ₹50 crore instead of ₹100 crore, including IPOs, rights issues, preferential allotments and qualified institutional placements.
Inspired by UK regulations, SEBI hopes these changes will make investors feel safer about putting their money into markets that have been pretty quiet lately.