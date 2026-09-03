India's SEBI reviews settlement pricing after 2,100-point BSE cas swing
Business
SEBI, India's market regulator, is taking a fresh look at how it decides settlement prices for derivatives.
This comes after the new closing auction session (CAS), which matches buy and sell orders in the last 15 minutes, sparked some chaos, including a dramatic 2,100-point drop and rebound during the BSE expiry on Thursday, September 3, 2026.
SEBI to issue consultation paper soon
SEBI says it'll release a consultation paper soon to get feedback on possible changes to the methodology for determining settlement prices of derivative contracts.
Over the past month, they've been listening to traders, brokers, and mutual funds, and even checking social media buzz.