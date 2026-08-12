India's semiconductor startups raised $206 million across 51 rounds since 2022
India's semiconductor startups have pulled in $206 million across 51 funding rounds since 2022, according to a new report.
Just in the first half of 2026, they raised $61.9 million, equivalent to 81% of the $76.6 million raised across the whole of 2025.
DLI-backed chip-design firms capture 56% capital
While the number of funding rounds has dropped, investors are backing more advanced startups with real-world products and commercial potential.
Government programs like the Design Linked Incentive (DLI) scheme have helped attract private money, especially for chip-design projects: Four companies, C2i Semiconductors, NetraSemi, Morphing Machines, and Mindgrove Technologies, account for approximately 56% of all private capital raised by DLI-backed companies.
This support is helping young companies hit key milestones and making India's chip scene one to watch.