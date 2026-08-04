India's Sensex above 78,800 as Nifty50 slips, small caps up
Business
India's stock market kicked off Tuesday with a split vibe: Sensex climbed over 100 points to trade above 78,800, but Nifty50 dropped more than 150 points to hover near 24,600.
Small-cap stocks saw some gains while mid-cap stocks slipped.
Closing auction session alters trader behavior
Top gainers on the Sensex included Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and Kotak Mahindra Bank (up about 1%), while Hindustan Unilever and Infosys lost nearly as much.
All NSE sectoral indices were in the red, with Nifty Realty taking a bigger hit (down 1.5%).
The big buzz? A new Closing Auction Session (CAS) launched Monday led to a late surge in Nifty.
Analysts say this fresh system changed how traders acted at the end of the day.