India's September trade deficit drops to $13.3 billion, exports soar
Business
India's trade deficit dropped sharply to $13.3 billion in September, almost half of August's $26.86 billion gap.
This big improvement came as exports soared to $80.75 billion, while imports also rose but at a slower pace, reaching $94.05 billion.
WTO warns services slowdown by 2026
Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal highlighted that export growth in the second quarter outperformed the first, showing real momentum for Indian goods abroad.
However, he pointed out that global services trade might slow down by 2026 due to the conflict in West Asia, according to the World Trade Organisation (WTO).