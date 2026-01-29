India's services exports hit 10% of GDP—here's why it matters Business Jan 29, 2026

India's services exports are on a roll, now making up 10% of the country's GDP in H1 FY26—a clear step up from pre-pandemic times.

This growth has coincided with new trade deals with partners such as the UK and an EU agreement pending ratification, and an emphasis on digital trade, with R&D mentioned among other services sub-sectors.