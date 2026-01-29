India's services exports hit 10% of GDP—here's why it matters
India's services exports are on a roll, now making up 10% of the country's GDP in H1 FY26—a clear step up from pre-pandemic times.
This growth has coincided with new trade deals with partners such as the UK and an EU agreement pending ratification, and an emphasis on digital trade, with R&D mentioned among other services sub-sectors.
What's driving the surge?
The Economic Survey 2026 does not report the $387.6 billion figure or a 13.6% year-on-year jump for FY25.
It instead reports that average growth in services exports was 14% during FY23-FY25.
Software accounted for over 40% of total services exports, while consulting services soared nearly 26%.
Remittances also played a key role, helping keep India's economic balance steady despite global challenges.
Why should you care?
If you're into tech or business, this boom highlights strong performance in fast-growing sectors like software and consulting—and it shows how India is holding strong even when things get shaky worldwide.