India's services sector rebounds in August 2026, HSBC PMI 54.1
Business
India's services sector bounced back in August 2026, with the HSBC India Services PMI rising to 54.1 after three months of slowdown.
The boost came from stronger demand and more output, but growth is still on the slower side: August's numbers are below the long-term average and only slightly better than recent lows.
New business, exports and hiring rise
What sparked this rebound? More new business (thanks to marketing efforts and customer demand), plus a jump in export orders to places like Australia and Japan.
Companies also hired at the fastest pace in over a year for roles in customer service and digital operations.
This service sector growth helped balance out weaker manufacturing numbers, keeping India's overall economic momentum steady, even if challenges remain.