India's services sector slows just a touch in February

Service companies faced their steepest jump in input costs in two-and-a-half years, thanks to pricier food, energy, and labor. To keep up with demand and rising backlogs, many firms brought on more staff.

Manufacturing picks up speed

While services cooled a bit, manufacturing picked up speed—its PMI hit a four-month high at 56.9—and overall private sector growth was the strongest it's been in three months.

With rising costs pushing prices higher, the data may keep the Reserve Bank of India cautious as it monitors inflation against its 2-6% target range.