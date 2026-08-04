India's SEZ exports rise 11.8% to ₹16,36,192 cr

India's pharma industry is on a roll too: exports nearly doubled between 2014-15 and 2025-26, reaching $31.12 billion in 2025-26.

Maharashtra is one of the country's leading pharmaceutical exporting states, contributing about 19% of the shipments, with cities like Pune and Mumbai leading the way.

To keep up the momentum, India has signed free trade deals with countries like the U.A.E. Australia, and the UK to open more doors for its exporters.