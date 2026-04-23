India's smartphone exports jump 28%, shipments up 8%, Foxconn leads

Smartphones are India's 3rd-biggest export

Smartphones pushed electronics to become India's third-biggest export category last year, with experts expecting it to soon overtake gems and jewelry.

On the home front, Dixon Technologies took the top spot for smartphone assembly thanks to brands like Motorola and Xiaomi.

Still, challenges remain: rising memory prices and shifting market forecasts mean there's work ahead.

As Counterpoint's Prachir Singh put it, "The continued growth of local manufacturers is a great sign for India's future in tech."