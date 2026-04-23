India's smartphone exports jump 28%, shipments up 8%, Foxconn leads
India's smartphone manufacturing had a solid year in 2025, with shipments up 8% and exports jumping by 28%.
Now, one out of every three phones made here gets shipped abroad.
Foxconn Hon Hai led the charge with a huge boost from assembling Apple devices, while Tata Electronics and Samsung also helped drive this export wave.
Smartphones are India's 3rd-biggest export
Smartphones pushed electronics to become India's third-biggest export category last year, with experts expecting it to soon overtake gems and jewelry.
On the home front, Dixon Technologies took the top spot for smartphone assembly thanks to brands like Motorola and Xiaomi.
Still, challenges remain: rising memory prices and shifting market forecasts mean there's work ahead.
As Counterpoint's Prachir Singh put it, "The continued growth of local manufacturers is a great sign for India's future in tech."