India's smartphone market to shrink 12-15% in 2026: IDC report
India's smartphone scene is heading for its sharpest fall since the Covid-19 pandemic: shipments could shrink by 12-15% in 2026, dropping to about 132 million units.
That's a big change from last year's steady numbers and earlier hopes for growth.
Rising costs and economic pressures
A global chip shortage earlier this year is making phones pricier everywhere: prices have already risen this year and India is feeling the pinch.
Budget phones (under $200), which most people buy, are getting hit hardest as smaller brands struggle with rising costs.
Meanwhile, Apple and Samsung might actually do okay thanks to deeper pockets.
Retailers expect slow sales ahead
After a strong start this year, retailers are bracing for slower sales from April as supply tightens and prices keep climbing.
Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC, calls it a "perfect storm" that is not expected to ease until later in 2026.
With currency swings adding more stress, brands may limit marketing and overhead while leaning on affordability schemes and consumer offers.