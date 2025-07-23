Next Article
India's smartphone scene isn't just assembling devices anymore: Report
India's smartphone scene has seriously stepped up, with local value addition reaching 23% in 2022-23—up from less than 20% just a few years ago.
This means the industry isn't just assembling phones anymore; it's moving into more skilled manufacturing, according to a new report by the Centre for Development Studies.
Sector supports over 17 lakh jobs now
The sector now supports over 17 lakh jobs, and roles tied to mobile exports have exploded—growing 33 times thanks to rising global demand.
Exports themselves are set to hit $24 billion by 2025 (from just $0.2 billion in 2017-18).
To keep this growth going, CDS suggests reducing import taxes on components and keeping up support for semiconductors.