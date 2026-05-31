India's solar cell manufacturing reaches 40 GW before ALMM rules
India's solar cell manufacturing has reached 40 GW as of March 2026, with a fresh boost of 5 GW added in the first quarter.
This milestone comes right before the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy rolls out stricter ALMM rules for solar cells starting June 1, making it a big moment for the country's clean energy push.
Domestic production registered at 27.23 GW
Thanks to the ALMM policy, homegrown production is thriving: 27.23 GW is now officially registered. Companies like Cosmic Power, Websol Energy, Jupiter International, and Premier Energies led this year's surge.
The MNRE says there will not be blanket deadline extensions: developers must apply individually by June 30 if needed.
Net-Metering Projects and Open Access Projects commissioned before June 1 are safe from these new requirements; anything after must follow the updated guidelines.