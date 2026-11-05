India's solar components market could reach $7.8bn by March 2028
India's solar components market could more than double in size, jumping from $3.6 billion in September 2026 to $7.8 billion by March 2028, says a new CEEW report.
This big leap comes as more solar parts are made locally and demand for solar panels keeps rising.
But for this growth to really happen, factories need to be built quickly and manufacturers need steady orders.
Customs codes urged for solar components
Right now, India makes almost all parts for solar modules except the actual cells, and if planned expansions are commissioned on schedule, capacities for aluminum frames, copper ribbons and encapsulants could meet estimated annual module demand by March 2027.
The country still relies a lot on imports, especially for things like solar glass, but new policies and duties are making imports pricier and boosting local competition.
CEEW suggests dedicated customs codes for each of the six solar components to improve import tracking and enforcement of trade measures, and uniform testing standards so Indian manufacturing can emerge as an alternative global supply chain for solar module components.