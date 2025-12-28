India's startup funding takes a hit, but early-stage and AI show promise

What's happening with funding?

Seed funding fell sharply by 30% to $1.1 billion and late-stage rounds dropped by 26% to $5.5 billion.

On the bright side, early-stage funding actually grew by 7%, reaching $3.9 billion—showing investors are betting on startups with real revenue potential right now.

The number of active investors also halved to around 3,170, with Indian funds making up nearly half of all activity.