Next Article
US tech giants pour $67.5 billion into India's digital future
Business
Big names like Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta are investing a massive $67.5 billion to boost India's AI and data center game.
This move puts India on the global tech map, as demand for smarter computing and more data storage keeps growing.
Who's investing—And what's changing?
Amazon leads with $35 billion, while Microsoft is putting in $17.5 billion—both focusing on AI-driven projects.
Google is teaming up with Adani Group and Bharti Airtel for a $15 billion push into new data centers, and Meta is building its own hubs nearby.
Despite hurdles like land availability and electricity, new high-tech data hubs are popping up across cities like Hyderabad and along the coast, making India an even bigger player in the digital world.