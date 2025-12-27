US tech giants pour $67.5 billion into India's digital future

Who's investing—And what's changing?

Amazon leads with $35 billion, while Microsoft is putting in $17.5 billion—both focusing on AI-driven projects.

Google is teaming up with Adani Group and Bharti Airtel for a $15 billion push into new data centers, and Meta is building its own hubs nearby.

Despite hurdles like land availability and electricity, new high-tech data hubs are popping up across cities like Hyderabad and along the coast, making India an even bigger player in the digital world.