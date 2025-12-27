OpenAI is hiring a 'Head of Preparedness'—with a $555,000 salary
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, just announced a new job: Head of Preparedness.
Based in San Francisco and paying $555,000 plus equity, this role focuses on preparing for and mitigating real-world harms from advanced AI models—from mental health issues to cyberattacks.
The news was reported on December 27.
Why does this matter?
As AI gets smarter (and sometimes unpredictable), someone needs to stay ahead of risks like self-improving systems or leaks of sensitive knowledge.
The Head of Preparedness will build safety checks and help decide when new tech is safe to launch—so users aren't left dealing with unexpected fallout.
Who are they looking for?
OpenAI wants someone with serious chops in AI safety, machine learning, or cybersecurity—plus hands-on experience evaluating big risks.
The person will lead a small team and work closely with researchers and engineers to make tough calls when the stakes are high.