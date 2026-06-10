India's stock market set for ₹60,000cr surge in 2 months

Major Indian issuers, liquidity concerns

Some of the biggest names jumping in include SBI Funds Management with a ₹13,000 crore share issue and the government planning to sell 2% of LIC for ₹10,000 crore.

Waaree Energies and JSW Infrastructure are also lining up big offerings. Plus, Zepto is aiming for a $1 billion IPO while NSE could file for a massive $2.5 billion listing soon.

While investor interest is strong, experts say so many large deals could make it harder for smaller stocks to get attention and might stretch market liquidity thin for now.