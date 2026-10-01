India's tea exports seen falling 20% as shipping costs surge
Business
India's tea exports are expected to shrink by 20% this year, mainly because shipping costs have shot up and moving goods has gotten trickier due to the West Asia crisis.
Anish Bhansali, partner of Bhansali & Co. mentioned these delivery challenges are even tougher than what exporters faced during the pandemic.
Tea exports Jan-Jul 2026 down 16.11%
Between January and July 2026, tea exports were already down 16.11% year on year, with countries like Iran and Iraq struggling to buy as much tea thanks to pricier freight.
Anshuman Kanoria, chairman of the Indian Tea Association, noted it's tough to pass on these extra costs.
Meanwhile, Europe might also cut back on Indian tea imports because of stricter pesticide rules, though orthodox teas are still holding steady in demand and price.