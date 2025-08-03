Next Article
India's tea production falls by 9% in June
India's tea production dropped by 9% in June 2025, landing at 133.5 million kg after a run of earlier growth.
The main culprit? Tough weather across the country.
North India saw a 7% dip, while South India was hit even harder with a nearly 17% fall—mostly thanks to too much rain and not enough sun.
Regional breakdown of the numbers
Assam's tea gardens produced 10% less overall, though the Cachar region managed a small boost.
West Bengal's numbers slid too, mainly because of lower output in Dooars (even as Terai and Darjeeling picked up slightly).
Down south, Tamil Nadu dropped by 11%, Kerala faced the steepest fall at 31%, and Karnataka also saw declines—making it clear that weather woes were felt pretty much everywhere this season.