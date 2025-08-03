India's tea production falls by 9% in June

Regional breakdown of the numbers

Assam's tea gardens produced 10% less overall, though the Cachar region managed a small boost.

West Bengal's numbers slid too, mainly because of lower output in Dooars (even as Terai and Darjeeling picked up slightly).

Down south, Tamil Nadu dropped by 11%, Kerala faced the steepest fall at 31%, and Karnataka also saw declines—making it clear that weather woes were felt pretty much everywhere this season.