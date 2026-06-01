India's tech openings fall to 93,000 in June 2026
India's tech job scene just took a big hit: active job openings dropped to 93,000 in June 2026, marking the lowest point in 28 months.
That's a 14% slide from last month and 17% down compared to last year.
The main reasons? Global economic uncertainty, fast-moving AI adoption, and changing US immigration dynamics and uncertainty around the H-1B program.
AI shifts hiring toward specialized skills
AI is changing how companies hire, so fewer traditional IT and engineering jobs are popping up.
Nitin Bhatt from EY India pointed out that businesses now care more about small teams delivering results than simply hiring more people.
Plus, retraining for AI roles isn't easy, and demand for specialized skills is rising while generalist jobs shrink.
H-1B uncertainty strains Indian tech hiring
Uncertainty around the US H-1B visa program is making things tougher for Indian tech talent.
As Xpheno co-founder Kamal Karanth noted, hiring trends are super sensitive to global events, so all these factors together have pushed India's tech job market into a noticeable downturn.