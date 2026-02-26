India's tech scene: $300B at home, but just 1% globally
India's tech industry is huge at home—worth $300 billion, with nearly 5.8 million people directly and a big chunk of the country's GDP.
But globally, it captures only 1% of high-growth global value pools such as semiconductors, hyperscalers, AI-first firms, and deep tech, according to Boston Consulting Group.
India is big in IT consulting and services
India leads in IT consulting and services worldwide (15-17% share), which makes up most of its tech scene.
The catch? These areas are growing slowly—BCG describes historic lows in growth—while hot segments like AI and deep tech are racing ahead at roughly 10-20% annually.
So even with its dominance, India isn't cashing in on the fastest-growing parts of global tech.
Tech disruption is coming for India
About 20% of India's current tech jobs could be disrupted by new technology.
Still, BCG says that with smart moves like reskilling and embracing AI, India could add up to 4 million new roles by 2028.
The message: adapt now to unlock bigger opportunities ahead.