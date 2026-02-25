India's tech sector on track for record $315 billion revenue
India's tech industry is gearing up for a record $315 billion in revenue by FY26, growing 6.1% from last year.
This jump covers everything from IT services and business process management to engineering R&D, software, and hardware.
IT services and BPM lead the charge
IT services lead with $149 billion, while BPM chips in $59 billion.
Exports are set to top $246 billion, and the sector now employs nearly 6 million people—up by 135,000 this year alone.
AI is making waves too, expected to add up to $12 billion as companies roll out smarter solutions.
Tech's growing role in India's economy
Tech now makes up a significant share of India's economy.
With focused hiring and big bets on AI and R&D, this industry isn't just about code—it's shaping how India fits into global tech trends and opening doors for new opportunities everywhere.