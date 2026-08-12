India's telecom adopts AI automation while combined staff grows 19%

Now that major projects are done, telecom companies are after more tech-focused talent while tightening budgets.

Jio's staff shrank by over 10% (now under 75,000), partly due to its focus on small-town micro-entrepreneurs.

Meanwhile, Airtel boosted its team by 47% (over 100,000), and Vodafone Idea grew by 67%.

With industry debt at ₹6.45 trillion, companies are also trimming junior roles and leaning into automation for a leaner future.