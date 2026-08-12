India's telecom adopts AI automation while combined staff grows 19%
India's telecom scene is getting a tech makeover thanks to AI, automation, and cloud systems.
Since 5G rolled out nationwide, traditional field and network management jobs have dropped off.
Still, from FY22 to FY26, the combined workforce at Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea grew 19%, mostly because of pandemic-driven connectivity needs and the big push to launch 5G.
Operators tighten budgets, seek tech talent
Now that major projects are done, telecom companies are after more tech-focused talent while tightening budgets.
Jio's staff shrank by over 10% (now under 75,000), partly due to its focus on small-town micro-entrepreneurs.
Meanwhile, Airtel boosted its team by 47% (over 100,000), and Vodafone Idea grew by 67%.
With industry debt at ₹6.45 trillion, companies are also trimming junior roles and leaning into automation for a leaner future.