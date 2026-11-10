India's top companies: 181 doubled net profits, sectors rebound
Business
India's top companies just had a huge quarter: 181 of them managed to double their net profits compared with last year.
The big winners? Banking, metals, energy, pharma, and consumer goods.
Standouts like Indian Oil (IOC), JSW Steel, Paytm, and Lenskart all posted impressive gains.
JSW Steel ₹5,067cr, IOC ₹21,854cr profits
Metals and energy firms really stood out: JSW Steel's profit shot up 192% to ₹5,067 crore and IOC hit ₹21,854 crore.
Banks joined the party too: IDFC First Bank tripled its profit to ₹1,049 crore.
Even consumer brands like Titan and tech players like Nykaa and Paytm saw big boosts.
All in all, it's a strong sign that India Inc. is bouncing back across the board.