India's top companies: 181 doubled net profits, sectors rebound

Metals and energy firms really stood out: JSW Steel's profit shot up 192% to ₹5,067 crore and IOC hit ₹21,854 crore.

Banks joined the party too: IDFC First Bank tripled its profit to ₹1,049 crore.

Even consumer brands like Titan and tech players like Nykaa and Paytm saw big boosts.

All in all, it's a strong sign that India Inc. is bouncing back across the board.